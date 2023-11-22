Gujarat Potential Site For Maruti Suzuki's Fifth Manufacturing Plant

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (KNN) Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is expected to launch its fifth car manufacturing plant and Gujarat is prospective location, reported TOI.

This is part of the automaker's vision to double production capacity to 4 million by 2030-31.

Sources in the state government told TOI that if all progresses as planned, Gujarat stands to benefit from an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, presenting a substantial boost to the thriving automobile industry here, indicating industry insiders.



This investment mirrors the scale of MSIL's commitment to its upcoming plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, which is anticipated to produce around 10 lakh cars annually.

Earlier this year, MSIL declared its intention to establish a fifth plant in India, dedicated to manufacturing 10 lakh cars per annum.



Government sources have confirmed that MSIL officials are actively engaged in discussions in Gandhinagar to explore the prospects of establishing this new facility in the state.

“Discussions are underway regarding the proposed project. We are yet to receive a final proposal from the company regarding the investment. The company intends to set up the new plant in proximity to the existing plant of Suzuki Motors Gujarat (SMG) in Hansalpur. The government is also presenting alternative locations to the company for setting up its plant,” disclosed a top source from the state government.



(KNN Bureau)