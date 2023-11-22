Two-Day Digital Acceleration And Transformation Expo To Begin In Delhi Tomorrow

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 22 (KNN) The two-day Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE) is all set to take place at the Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) in New Delhi from November 23.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the expo in the presence of Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. During the event, the IT minister will speak about the growing impact of emerging technologies and India's digital aspirations.

The event which is being hosted by Trescon will bring together India's most influential and innovative technology leaders, startups, investors, enterprise decision-makers and policy makers.

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon said,“As we unveil DATE – the Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo – in India, we're not just showcasing technology, we're igniting a seismic shift that will redefine the global tech landscape.”

“This event isn't merely about innovation, it's a catalyst for monumental change, propelling India to the forefront and establishing DATE as the unparalleled beacon of digital prowess, transcending boundaries to become the epitome of the largest tech revolution on the planet,” he added.

DATE is being organised in collaboration with strategic partner Cyberverse Foundation. Other notable partners at DATE include Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Software Technology Park of India (STPI), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and other government and non-government organisations, the release added.

Notable speakers at the expo include Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council; Tejasvi Surya, MP; and Abhishek Singh, MD and CEO of Digital India Corporation (DIC), and President and CEO, NeGD. Other eminent speakers are Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo Group in India and Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (Cll) South India; Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Capital; Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CliQ; and Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO of Snapdeal, among others.

