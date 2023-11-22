Arab Parliament Files Complaint To ICC Over Israel's Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Abdel Rahman Al-Asoumi, said on Tuesday that he had filed a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the crimes that Israel had committed against the Palestinians. He held a press conference at the headquarters of the Arab Parliament, where he expressed his support for Egypt's efforts in managing the crisis in Gaza, especially in rejecting Israel's calls to displace its population and its serious consequences.

He also praised the outcomes of the Arab-Islamic Summit and said that it helped to shape the world public opinion in favor of the Palestinian cause.

Al-Asoumi urged the Arab people to stand with their governments and affirmed that the Palestinian issue was the top Arab issue and needed constant support, in light of the grave violations that amounted to war crimes, which prompted the parliament to resort to the ICC.

He said that the decision to go to the ICC was a serious attempt to put more pressure on the international community regarding the Palestinian issue and the aggression on Gaza.

He added that the situation was an exploitation of the available tools, especially with Israel's attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue through displacement, in light of the targeting of civilians, and a state of Western bias towards one party at the expense of the other.

The speaker of the Arab Parliament emphasized the importance of such steps to exert great pressure not only on Israel but also on its supporters, in light of the international approval of the violations in Gaza.