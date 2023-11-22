Canada to devote over USD800M in aid to Ukraine by end of 2023

(MENAFN) The Canadian administration is going to give at least USD800 million to military assistance for Ukraine by the end of this year, based on what was mentioned in a fresh budget document. Nevertheless, the report proposes main reductions to security aid in the future.



The Fall Economic Statement, released by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday, details the government's planned expenditures for the coming years. The forecast indicates a significant allocation of USD816 million in military aid for Kiev during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.



However, the statement also outlines substantial reductions in future assistance. The budget report projects a more than 50% decrease in aid to USD318 million in 2024, a further reduction to USD197 million in 2025, and complete cessation of aid in subsequent years.



While Ottawa has historically provided aid to Kiev upon request and on a case-by-case basis, ongoing discussions between officials from both countries aim to establish longer-term assistance. In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced collaborative efforts among Canada and other G7 nations to formulate "specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments" for Ukraine. Nevertheless, the current status of progress on this arrangement remains unclear.



Tuesday’s budget report also mentioned that, throughout the coming six years, Canada is going to offer almost USD2.6 billion to Operation REASSURANCE, which is its biggest abroad mission, that “contributes to NATO assurance and deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe,” as reported by the Defense Ministry. Located in Latvia, the mission presently centers on 1,000 Canadian units, even though the military is soon going to send a full brigade-sized unit (which makes up to 5,000 soldiers), together with a squadron of 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks.

MENAFN22112023000045015839ID1107469504