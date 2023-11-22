PM Modi To Host Virtual G20 Summit Today With Russia's Putin In Attendance, Xi Jinping Absent

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday evening, marking a significant convergence of global leaders reported by ANI, the summit will include the participation of leaders from all G20 member countries, the Chair of the African Union, and representatives from nine guest countries, along with the heads of 11 international organizations-all of whom have been extended invitations to attend, Reuters reported that the Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin will set out Russia's view of what it sees as the“deeply unstable world situation” when he addresses an upcoming virtual G20 summit Read: G20 discussing proposal for $1 trillion-a-year startup fundRussian state TV presenter Pavel Zarubin said on his Telegram channel on Sunday,“It would be the first event in a long time” including both Putin and Western leaders, there are reports of China's Xi Jinping skipping the virtual meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said,“At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit to be held today.”

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had skipped the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 virtual summit will focus on crucial matters, deliberate on specific outcomes, and assess the progress made since the New Delhi G20 Summit in September, on Friday, Prime Minister Modi officially opened DAKSHIN, a global center for excellence designed for countries in the Global South. He highlighted that the concept for establishing this center was put forth by him during the inaugural Voice of Global South Summit held in January of the current year, ANI reported Read: Resistance to Global South: JaishankarThe G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said the Virtual G20 Summit will be held under the chairmanship of PM Modi and will take forward the guidance provided by the participating world leaders to give impetus to implementing the Summit's outcome G20 Leaders' Summit will be held today from 5:30 pm onwards and will witness a major gathering of world leaders.“The virtual summit of the G20 being held tomorrow will also be a major gathering of world leaders since the conclusion of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly high-level week and the SDG Summit,” the G20 Sherpa said on Tuesday during a press briefing on the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit the G20 Leaders' Summit held in the national capital on September 9-10 this year, significant advancements have been achieved in addressing major G20 priorities and producing outcomes Read: Development to be core agenda of G20 virtual summit: KantNotably, the G20 consensus to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and double the global rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, as pledged by G20 Leaders in Delhi for the first time, stands out as a key anticipated outcome of COP28 joint statement between the United States and China on November 14 endorsed the G20 Leaders' Declaration, affirming their commitment to the global initiative of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, both nations agreed to individually undertake five substantial Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) projects involves the implementation of technology aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from significant sources like power plants, refineries, and various industrial sites Read: What has India achieved in its G20 presidency?Another key highlight of India's G20 Presidency is that as a result of India's advocacy, the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) was able to garner commitment for the contribution of USD 44.5 million on G20 AI Principles (2019), UNESCO's Ethical AI Guidelines and India's Responsible \"AI for All\" Principle; work on the creation of a framework has been initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the co-design process of One Future Alliance (OFA) for DPI has been initiated with interested countries (UK, France, US, EU, Brazil, Canada, Italy) by MeitY 2 of the report of the Independent Expert Group on Strengthening of MDBs was submitted to and welcomed by the G20 Finance Ministers at the 4th meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) in October this year November 7, the IMF Executive Board proposed a quota increase to the Board of Governors. Furthermore, an action plan on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is being taken forward Read: Integrate G20 outcomes into policymaking: SitharamanThe 2023 G20 New Delhi Update (an Annual G20 Update), was finalised on November 13 this year. It is a comprehensive report on the progress made by G20 with respect to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the contribution of the Indian Presidency to the process Principles on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE) are being socialised through international fora such as COP 28 and also among the youth by the IEA Read: The G20 summit is over but the hard work begins nowAnother major feat included work on the mentorship platform for promoting women's leadership at all levels has been done by enhancing and enabling access to mentorship and capacity-building through an e-platform initiated by the Ministry of Women & Child Development (M/WCD) and it will be hosted by NITI Read: G20 Summit: Full text of New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration. Read hereMoreover, TechEquity, a digital inclusion platform for women launched during India's Presidency to bridge gender digital divide, to collate best-in-class self-learning courses on Digital literacy, financial literacy, tech skill development and core skill enhancement from across G20 nations and invited guest countries, is under process in M/WCD.(With inputs from agencies)

