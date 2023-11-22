Chinese Premier Li Qiang To Attend Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit On Behalf Of President Xi Jinping

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Following an invitation from India, Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday will participate in the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, as stated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, China expressed its hope that the virtual summit will facilitate the gathering of consensus and convey a positive message in this regard, during the G20 Summit hosted by India in September, Li Qiang represented Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance addressing a press conference on Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed the Chinese Premier's presence at the G20 Summit Read: PM Modi to host virtual G20 Summit today with Russia's Putin in attendance, Xi Jinping absentWhen inquired about China's anticipations for the summit, she underscored the importance of the G20 addressing worldwide challenges collaboratively and making a constructive contribution to the global economic recovery, ANI reported Read: China's loss as India's gain? Our world factory pitch calls for adaptive policyShe said the G20 Summit held in New Delhi in September reached important common understandings on adopting actions through partnerships.“In the face of the volatile international situation and sluggish economic recovery, it is all the more important for the G20 to reinforce partnership, address global challenges through cooperation and make a positive contribution to world economic recovery and global common development,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said Read: G20 summit 2023: Why China's President Xi Jinping skipping the mega eventFurther hoping that the summit can gain consensus, she noted, \"China hopes that the virtual summit can pool consensus and send a positive signal to this end.\"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday evening, marking a significant convergence of global leaders summit will include the participation of leaders from all G20 member countries, the Chair of the African Union, and representatives from nine guest countries, along with the heads of 11 international organizations-all of whom have been extended invitations to attend Read: Xi Jinping tightens control over China's financial industryThe G20 Leaders' Summit will be held today from 5:30 pm onwards and will witness a major gathering of world leaders, Reuters reported that the Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin will set out Russia's view of what it sees as the“deeply unstable world situation\" when he addresses an upcoming virtual G20 summit.(With inputs from agencies)

