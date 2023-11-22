Moody’s: real estate markets of UAE to increase

(MENAFN) Moody's foresees a robust performance in the real estate markets of the UAE for the next 12 to 18 months. The agency highlights that average real estate prices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have seen an approximately 15 percent increase since 2021, with around 80,000 units currently under construction. This positive trend is attributed to various factors, including the success of the advanced visa program initiated by the UAE government, the swift economic recovery post-pandemic, the ongoing surge in oil prices, and vigorous economic activities. Moody's also notes the heightened profit margins of real estate developers, driven by substantial demand from both local and international investors.



The agency emphasizes that the favorable operating environment has led to a reduced reliance of real estate developers on the banking sector. It points out that the real estate markets in the Emirates have experienced diversification and maturity since the global financial crisis in 2008. Moody's underscores that while the impact of rising interest rates remains limited in the short term, it is positively reflected in the performance of banks. Notably, banks operating in the UAE have reported record net profits, with net interest income witnessing an annual increase of around 50 percent in June.

