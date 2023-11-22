Chinese yuan sees notable uptick against US dollar

(MENAFN) In today's trading, the Chinese yuan experienced a notable uptick against the US dollar, with the Chinese Central Bank setting the guidance rate at 7.1406 yuan per dollar. This reflects a substantial increase of 206 Chinese pips from the previous level and follows a significant rise in the preceding session.



According to Chinese regulations, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate by up to 2 percent above or below the central bank's guidance rate in each trading session. The indicative rate is determined based on bid rates provided by major financial institutions before the commencement of daily spot foreign exchange market transactions.



Despite this surge, the Chinese central bank opted to maintain key borrowing rates, signaling a cautious approach to monetary policy. The decision to keep the main interest rate on lending for one year at 3.45 percent remains unchanged since its reduction in August.



This development takes place against the backdrop of expectations that China is on track to achieve this year's growth target of approximately 5 percent. The Chinese economy continues to exhibit a rapid recovery from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

