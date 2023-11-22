Oil rates see slight decrease amid supply concerns, emerging demand

(MENAFN) During the early trading session on Wednesday, oil rates experienced slight declines amid a generally stable market, as conflicting concerns regarding supply and demand emerged.
These concerns were attributed to the anticipated significant increase in US crude oil inventories and the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, where major oil-producing nations will determine whether to maintain, cease, or adjust output cuts.
The international benchmark crude, Brent, recorded a 0.17 percent decrease, trading at USD82.31 per barrel at 10:09 a.m. local time (0709 GMT), compared to the previous session's closing price of USD82.45 per barrel on Tuesday.
Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), saw a 0.16 percent decline, trading at USD77.64 per barrel at the same time, down from Tuesday's closing price of USD82.45 per barrel.
The decline in prices was influenced by a notable increase in US crude oil inventories, indicating a slowdown in demand in the leading oil-consuming nation.
According to estimates from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday, US commercial crude oil inventories unexpectedly decreased by over 9 million barrels last week, contrary to market expectations of a rise of approximately 1.5 million barrels.
Market attention is now focused on the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Sunday, during which Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to announce their updated production plans.
Saudi Arabia is currently implementing two substantial output cuts: 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May and an additional 1 million bpd in June. These reductions are in addition to the existing OPEC+ cuts of 2 million bpd in effect since October 2022.
