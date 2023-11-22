Americans turn to emergency withdrawals from retirement savings to handle healthcare costs

(MENAFN) The latest data released by Fidelity Investments, an American financial services company, reveals a concerning trend of Americans increasingly resorting to emergency withdrawals from their retirement savings to cope with the escalating costs of housing and medical care. In the third quarter of this year, approximately 2.3 percent of workers opted for such emergency withdrawals, marking a notable increase from the 1.8 percent reported in the same period the previous year. The driving factors behind this surge were primarily linked to avoiding eviction for homeowners, covering rental costs, and addressing the burden of medical care expenses.



A parallel study by the Federal Reserve highlights that Americans outside the wealthiest segment have depleted the additional savings they accumulated at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, their current cash reserves are now lower than what they possessed at the beginning of the crisis. Fidelity's data further discloses that 2.8 percent of participants in retirement programs resorted to obtaining loans secured by their accounts in the third quarter of this year, reflecting an increase from the 2.4 percent reported during the same period last year. Overall, one in six workers now has an outstanding loan, marking an increase from both the previous quarter and the third quarter of the preceding year.



These distressing financial trends coincide with the persistent rise in the cost of living, housing, and healthcare expenses. The ongoing challenges have prompted a growing number of Americans to tap into their retirement savings to navigate these financial hardships.



In a related context, former US President Donald Trump continues his 2024 election campaign, underscoring his staunch stance on immigration during a visit to Texas on the border with Mexico. Trump criticized the current administration led by Joe Biden for its handling of illegal immigration and reiterated his commitment to ensuring the security of the United States borders.

MENAFN22112023000045015682ID1107469406