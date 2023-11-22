US gunship embarks on vengeance crusade

(MENAFN) In a recent development, a United States Air Force gunship conducted a retaliatory strike against a vehicle linked to an "Iranian-backed" militia that had reportedly fired ballistic missiles at the Al-Asad Airbase near Baghdad in Iraq. The Pentagon confirmed the incident on Tuesday, revealing that the AC-130J Ghostrider engaged the vehicle responsible for the missile attack.



Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh provided details during a press briefing, stating that the Al-Asad Airbase had been targeted by a "close-range ballistic missile," resulting in injuries to eight United States soldiers. The gunship was reportedly already airborne and identified the vehicle from which the missile was launched.



"They were able to take action because they saw the militants," Singh explained. "They were able to keep an eye on the movement of these militants as they moved into their vehicles. That’s why they were able to respond."



According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the gunship's strike was categorized as a "self-defense strike" and reportedly led to casualties among the militants. The incident occurred on Monday evening, marking another escalation in the ongoing hostilities in the region.



The context of the attack is situated within a series of assaults on multiple United States bases in Syria and Iraq by "Islamic Resistance" militias, totaling at least 66 incidents since October 17. Notably, these attacks began shortly after the United States announced its support for Israel's military operations against Hamas in Gaza.



Videos shared on social media by the militants depict missile launchers housed within cargo trailers of commercial trucks, illustrating the unconventional nature of the attacks. In response to the United States strike, the Iraqi Shia militia Kataib Hezbollah announced the death of one of its fighters, Fadil Al-Maksusi, attributing it to the American airstrike.



As tensions rise in the region, questions linger about the implications of the United States military's retaliatory actions and the potential for further escalation in the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.





