Russia restricts entry of 11 Moldovan officials in retaliation for blocking access to Russian news outlets

(MENAFN) Moscow has implemented a ban on the entry of several Moldovan officials into Russia in retaliation for Chisinau's move to restrict access to Russian media outlets in Moldova.



Moldova's Ambassador to Russia, Lilian Darii, was notified of the denial of entry for these officials into the Russian Federation, as stated in a late Monday declaration by the Russian Foreign Ministry.



The declaration mentioned that Darii was recalled to the Russian Foreign Ministry where Moscow firmly opposed the “politically motivated persecution of Russian language media in Moldova.” It rejected the blocking of entry to their websites as well.



On October 30th, Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service issued an order to restrict access to prominent Russian media outlets.



In the earlier part of October, Moldova made a comparable announcement, declaring a decision to block access to the websites of Russian news outlets and television channels. Moscow characterized this move as "the grossest violation of freedom of speech and rights."



Igor Zakharov, spokesperson for Moldova's Foreign Ministry, told a Russian news agency that 11 politicians had been banned.



"Eleven deputies from the Party of Action and Solidarity were banned from entering Russia," he stated.

MENAFN22112023000045015839ID1107469360