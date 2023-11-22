(MENAFN) A deepening political crisis is shaking the foundations of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing internal strife and potential splits within his party. The turmoil has intensified in the wake of a controversial decision to dismiss Home Secretary Suella Braverman, whose disagreement with the Prime Minister over the banning of pro-Palestinian protest marches exposed existing fault lines within the government.



The latest fissures within the Conservative Party are shedding light on a broader issue – the heavy toll being paid by major political parties in the West for their unwavering support of the United States in its latest proxy conflict in Palestine. The political fallout has unveiled a pattern of discontent and discord, calling into question the wisdom of blindly endorsing American policies in the Middle East.



Braverman's sacking, following disagreements with Sunak on contentious "culture war" issues such as immigration policy and multiculturalism, has not been without repercussions. Her resignation letter, a scathing critique of Sunak's leadership, accuses him of incompetence, treachery, and a lack of principle, resonating with dissenting voices within the Conservative ranks.



Adding fuel to the fire, Sunak's choice to appoint David Cameron, now Lord David, as Foreign Secretary has been met with astonishment and criticism. Cameron, a key figure in the Brexit saga and a controversial architect of failed policies in Libya, brings a legacy of divisive decisions and questionable financial dealings. His return from political retirement raises eyebrows and amplifies concerns about the direction of the United Kingdom's foreign policy under Sunak's leadership.



As discontent simmers within the Conservative Party, with some members expressing their lack of confidence in Sunak through letters to the 1922 Committee, the episode underscores the broader implications of aligning with the United States in complex geopolitical conflicts. The fallout from the support of America's proxy conflict in Palestine is not only reshaping the internal dynamics of British politics but also raising critical questions about the wisdom of blindly following the United States into intricate Middle Eastern entanglements.



MENAFN22112023000045015687ID1107469359