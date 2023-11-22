Biden believes Israel-Hamas hostage agreement ‘very close’

(MENAFN) In a significant development, United States President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that a Qatari-mediated agreement to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants is "very close." Over the past 24 hours, sources from Israel, the United States, and Palestine have all indicated that a deal is on the horizon.



The hostages, taken to Gaza by Hamas fighters during their October 7 assault on Israel, have been a source of major concern for the Israeli public. With only four of the approximately 240 captives released since the attack, fears have heightened that they may face harm or execution amid the ongoing Israel Defense Forces' air and ground operations in the enclave.



Speaking from the White House, President Biden expressed optimism about the ongoing talks to secure the release of the hostages. "We are now very close, very close," he stated. Biden refrained from delving into specific details, emphasizing the delicate nature of ongoing negotiations. He acknowledged the intensive efforts of United States officials who have been actively involved in the region, shuttling between capitals to facilitate the dialogue.



"We've been working on this intensively for weeks, as you all know," Biden continued. The President's remarks align with multiple reports from United States media outlets on Sunday and Monday, with Axios outlining that the potential agreement involves the release of 50 women and children by Hamas in exchange for the freedom of 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.



As anticipation builds for a breakthrough in the negotiations, the imminent release of hostages represents a critical development in the efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hamas. The delicate diplomatic dance involving multiple parties, including Qatar, underscores the complexity of the situation, while the prospect of a successful agreement offers hope for the safe return of the remaining hostages.





