Media sees Hamas-Israel hostage agreement ‘close’ to confirmation

(MENAFN) In a potentially significant development in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, reports suggest that a Qatar-mediated deal aimed at releasing Israeli hostages held by Hamas is on the verge of approval. Multiple outlets have indicated that an announcement regarding the deal and a temporary ceasefire in Gaza could be made as early as Tuesday.



According to sources cited by Axios, the proposed agreement comprises two phases. In the first part, around 50 Israeli women and children currently held hostage in Gaza would be released in exchange for approximately 150 Palestinian prisoners, with a focus on women and minors. The exchange is expected to take place during a four-day ceasefire, during which Israel would permit the entry of about 300 humanitarian aid trucks per day into Gaza from Egypt.



The second phase of the deal involves Hamas releasing an additional 50 Israeli women, children, and elderly hostages. In return, Israel would extend the ceasefire for several more days. As part of this phase, Israel is anticipated to free imprisoned Palestinians at a three-to-one ratio compared to the number of released hostages, according to Axios.



Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has acknowledged that the Palestinian group is nearing a truce agreement with Israel, as reported by Reuters. The Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, stated that the mediation efforts are at a "critical and final" stage, adding another layer of optimism to the potential breakthrough.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced a cabinet meeting scheduled for 8 pm local time on Tuesday, specifically citing "developments on the issue of the release of our hostages." This announcement adds weight to the reports of a nearing agreement and suggests that the Israeli government is actively involved in the final stages of the negotiation process.



As the region watches closely for updates, the potential resolution and ceasefire represent a significant development in the efforts to ease tensions between Hamas and Israel, offering a glimpse of hope for a temporary reprieve from the recent hostilities.





MENAFN22112023000045015687ID1107469356