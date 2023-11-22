Putin voices serious concern over significant loss of life in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin conveyed serious apprehension regarding the significant loss of life, the mass displacement of civilians, and the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.



Putin stated that the Middle East's escalation is a "direct consequence" of the US stance on "monopolizing mediation functions" between Israel and Palestine, which included impeding the work of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators made up of the US, Russia, the EU, and the US. Putin was talking through video link from Moscow during an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS group of key emerging economies.



"Because of the sabotage of UN decisions that clearly provide for the creation and peaceful coexistence of two independent and sovereign states, Israel and Palestine, more than one generation of Palestinians has been brought up in an atmosphere of injustice shown to their people, and Israelis cannot fully guarantee the security of their state," he stressed.



Putin underlined that the BRICS nations share a common view regarding the need for coordinated actions to bring about a durable and sustainable peace. This was evident in the UN General Assembly vote on the Palestine situation and in the talks surrounding the UN Security Council resolution on the Middle East.



"And although this resolution contains only a call for the establishment of humanitarian pauses and not a full-fledged cease-fire, we consider the very fact of its approval a step in the right direction," he declared.

