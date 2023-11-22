Ranil Assures Presidential And Parliament Polls Next Year

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today assured that the Presidential and Parliament elections will be held as scheduled next year.

Wickremesinghe said that Provincial Council elections will be held in 2025.

The President told Parliament today that he was appointed President in order to address the economic crisis in the country.

He also accused Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa of breaching public trust by not accepting the Prime Minister post when it was offered by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President said that he accepted the post as Premadasa didn't and yet he was later criticized by the opposition. (Colombo Gazette)