Another Group Of Idps Return To Lachin

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Lachin continues, Azernews reports.
Another group of former IDPs, consisting of 21 families or 81
people, left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh for
Lachin on November 22.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and
expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which
liberated the lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin
has been provided for 346 families - 1326 people.
