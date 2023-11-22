Russian Death Toll: 850 Invaders Killed In Action In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to November 22, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 320,670 Russian invaders, including 850 in the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 5,446 enemy tanks (+7 in the past day), 10,188 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 7,769 (+17) artillery systems, 899 (+0) MLR systems, 589 (+1) air defense systems, 323 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 5,784 (+13) drones, 1,564 (+0) cruise missiles, 22 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 10,159 (+25) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,105 (+7) units of specialized equipment.

The incoming reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit a Russian command post, six enemy manpower and equipment clusters, and two air defense systems.

Missile units hit the command post, three manpower and weapons clusters, and two ammunition depots.