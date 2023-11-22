Ukraine Intercepts All 14 Kamikaze Drones Launched By Russia Overnight Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From 20:00 on November 21 to 03:00 on November 22, the Russians launched 14 Shahed one-way attack UAVs and a Kh-22 cruise missile from the southeastern direction.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

"The Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense elements of Ukraine's Ground Forces and the National Guard downed all 14 Shahed-131/136 drones," the message says.

Commander of the Joint Forces Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev says four unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down from the sky over Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft, and air defense units operating in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytsky regions were involved in repelling the attack.

U.S. confident in effectiveness of combat capabilities provided to Ukraine - Pentagon

The Kh-22 cruise missile did not reach its target, falling on an uninhabited area in Zaporizhzhia region, but the blast wave damaged a number of households. No casualties were reported.

As reported, during the latest Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi, the wreckage of one of the downed Shaheds fell on the backyard of a household in Khmelnytskyi district, causing a fire.