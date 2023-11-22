Envoy To UN Calls On All Countries To Join Grain From Ukraine Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine spoke out at the UN Security Council, calling on countries from all over the world to join the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya delivered the statement on Tuesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York reports.

Among other things, the issue of setting up food logistics hubs in the countries of the Global South for the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products can be considered, Kyslytsya noted.

Artificial hunger, like 90 years ago, remains one of the Kremlin's tools – this time not targeting not only Ukraine, but also the whole world, including the most vulnerable nations in Africa and Asia, he said.

Since July 18, Kyslytsya noted, as a result of Russian attacks on Ukrainian seaports, 167 port infrastructure facilities and seven civilian vessels were affected.

As a result of missile terror, Ukraine suffered a 40% reduction in the export potential of its ports. About 300,000 tons of grain were destroyed. Monthly exports of grain to Asia, Africa, and Europe shrank by almost 3 million tons, Kyslytsya said.

These actions, devoid of any military purpose, only deepen the world food crisis, while Ukraine is trying to prevent Russia from fueling hunger around the globe, the diplomat said, stressing that the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky includes food security as an integral component of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

Kyslytsya informed the members of the Security Council that as of mid-November, Ukraine's harvest has amounted to almost 76 million tons, of which 53 million tons was grain and more than 22 million tons – oil crops.

Ukraine remains ready to continue exporting food to the world market, the permanent representative emphasized.

Working to restore free navigation in the Black Sea, Ukraine rejects any ultimatums from Russia regarding the grain agreement, noted the diplomat.

He recalled that on August 8, temporary sea routes were launched. More than 116 vessels have already navigated this new, alternative sea corridor from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

Ukraine effectively continues the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, using alternative routes, explained Kyslytsya. The most effective one from the point of view of grain export is the Danube corridor, he emphasized.

Ukrainian grain is being exported through Croatian ports. On October 3, Lithuania agreed on a corridor for the transit of Ukrainian grain to Baltic ports. On October 10, a new grain lane through Moldova and Romania was announced. On October 17, the port of Riga received the first test train carrying Ukrainian agricultural products.

Kyslytsya called on other countries to join the Grain from Ukraine initiative, which will now be extended to Ukrainian Danube ports.

As reported, the second international summit, Grain from Ukraine, will be held in Kyiv on November 25 under the patronage of the President of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the UN Security Council discussed the situation of Ukraine in connection with the Russian war and its consequences for global food security.