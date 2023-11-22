Five Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers Among Them

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 a.m., November 22, 2023, five Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea. No missile carriers were spotted among them.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, there were no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

At the same time, two Russian warships are remaining combat ready in the Mediterranean Sea, including one missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight Kalibr-type cruise missiles.