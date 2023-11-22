Ukraine-Slovakia Border Unblocked, Trucks Allowed To Cross As Scheduled

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning the Ukrainian-Slovak border has been unblocked, and trucks are allowed to cross the border as scheduled.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for Zakarpattia Customs Office Viktoriia Senhetovska in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint has been unblocked since 00:00 (midnight). The customs service is working as scheduled. Over the past day, 173 trucks have been registered here for entry and 104 for exit,” Senhetovska told.

In her words, 400 trucks are now waiting in line on the Slovak side to cross the Ukrainian border.

A reminder that, on November 21, 2023, the Slovak Union of Carriers blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod.