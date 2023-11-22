War Update: 48 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops have launched five missile strikes and 61 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over 60 times. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Chernihiv region's Popivka; Sumy region's Seredyna-Buda; Kharkiv region's Sykivka and Petropavlivka; Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry; Donetsk region's Spirne, Klishchiivka and Andriivka; Zaporizhzhia region's Mala Tokmachka and Urozhaine; Kherson region's Zmiivka, Novoberyslav and Kozatske.

Over 150 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.

On the night of November 21, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine's territory with the Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukrainian forces destroyed nine out of 10 enemy drones.

On the night of November 22, 2023, the enemy again launched 14 Shahed-type drones, and the Ukrainian side intercepted all of them.

Additionally, Russia fired the Kh-31P missiles at port infrastructure near the city of Odesa and the Odesa region's Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district; and one Kh-22 missile at the city of Zaporizhzhia. The enemy Kh-22 missile failed to reach the target and crashed in the open space in the Zaporizhzhia region. Detached houses were damaged by blast wave.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers conducted assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, and to the east of Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks there.

In the Lyman direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Siversk.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and to the east of Pivdenne. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on the enemy, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian occupiers continue attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the east of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian warriors repelled 13 enemy attacks.

In the Marinka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 18 enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian occupiers conducted assault actions near the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske but had no success.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne and Kamianske.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors continue holding the recaptured positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, carrying out counterbattery measures and attacking the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched one strike on a Russian command post, six strikes on enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes on surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy command post, three personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two ammunition depots.

Photo: AFU General Staff