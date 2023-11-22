Azerbaijan, Hungary Review Ways To Expedite Joint Venture Setup For Green Corridor (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijani
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Hungarian Foreign Affairs
and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó and Hungarian Energy Minister
Csaba Lantos in Budapest, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told
Trend .
During the meeting with Péter Szijjártó, the need of speeding
the processes linked to the establishment of the Joint Venture (JV)
was emphasized, as was satisfaction with the results of the
ministerial meeting on the development and transfer of green
energy.
"It was noted that the transport of huge quantities of "green"
energy from Azerbaijan will play an important role in the
successful execution of the "Caspian-Black Sea-European Green
Energy Corridor." It was also mentioned that Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan are interested in transferring electricity from Central
Asia to Europe via this corridor. The strategic value of the
project was evaluated in terms of building a bridge between
Azerbaijan and the European Union, particularly Hungary," the
ministry said.
The importance of supplying Azerbaijani gas to the Hungarian
market was mentioned at the meeting.
Prospects of gas supplies from Azerbaijan on a long-term basis,
as well as development of cooperation with Hungarian companies in
oil and gas projects were discussed.
The discussion of cooperation with Hungary in the field of
hydrocarbons and green energy was continued at the meeting with
Energy Minister Csaba Lantos. There was a broad exchange of views
on expanding ties with MOL and MVM companies, as well as on the
feasibility study (FS) process of the Green Energy Corridor
project, and on the transmission of electricity to Europe. It was
agreed that Hungary will provide practical support for the
processes related to the connection to the European Association of
Transmission System Operators of Electricity (ENTSO-E) network.
