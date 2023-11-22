-->


Mine Victims And Reps Of Civil Society Of Azerbaijan To Appeal To PACE (PHOTO)


11/22/2023 3:09:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A meeting of mine victims, their family members and representatives of Azerbaijani civil society has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting will be concluded with addressing an appeal to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Will be updated

