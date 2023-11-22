Mine Victims And Reps Of Civil Society Of Azerbaijan To Appeal To PACE (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A meeting of
mine victims, their family members and representatives of
Azerbaijani civil society has started in Baku, Trend reports.
The meeting will be concluded with addressing an appeal to the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
Will be updated
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107469289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.