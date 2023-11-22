Azerbaijan's Social Reform Package Benefits Large Number Of Individuals - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A lot of work has been done in the field of labor and employment in Azerbaijan, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku.

"In just four years, the social reform package has covered more than 4 million people. These reforms will continue in the coming years," he said.

Babayev stressed that the OIC Labor Center in Baku is located in the DOST Center.

"Every country is welcome to join this center. As yet, ten countries have already signed the charter. Tomorrow, three more countries are expected to sign it. The establishment of this institution would make a significant contribution to Islamic countries' strong collaboration in the sector of labor," the minister noted.

The inaugural ceremony of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Labor Center is taking place in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev initiated the establishment of the OIC Labor Center with headquarters in Baku in April 2013 while receiving the heads of delegations participating in the II Conference of Labor Ministers of OIC member states in Baku.

This initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC member states.

