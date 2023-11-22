Boston Consulting Group Talks Required Amount To Develop Renewable Energy Sources By 2030

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. To attain the
target level of renewable energy, around $20 trillion will be
required globally, Stanislav Yankelovich from Boston Consulting
Group said at the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Technical
Conference in Baku, Trend reports.
"Despite widespread support, the energy transformation
necessitates significant investments. This comprises money for
creating low-carbon infrastructure (about $4 trillion) and around
$12 trillion for the development of solutions that enable end-users
to embrace low-carbon technologies," he explained.
Yankelevich emphasized that despite the commitment and support
of countries around the world, there is a significant investment
gap, partly related to technological and human resources impeding
this transition.
The SPE Caspian Technical Conference started on November 21 in
Baku and will continue until November 23. It will bring together
global industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives
on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities
it presents.
Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in
shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized
with the assistance of the State Oil Company of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will feature an expert-selected high-level
program, panel discussions on key issues facing the region, and a
unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas
production.
The program will include an assessment of the current situation
and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service
company representatives, and government authorities in the
region.
