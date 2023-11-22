Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Secgen Urges Members To Join Labor Center Charter

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has called on all OIC member states to join the charter of the Labor Center, Trend reports.

He spoke at the opening of the OIC Labor Center in Baku.

According to Hissein Brahim Taha, the establishment of this facility will allow for the expansion of social and economic realms, education, and ICT (information and communication technologies).

"We express our appreciation to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for taking the initiative to establish the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Labor Center. This center will strengthen cooperation among OIC countries," the secretary general remarked.

The inaugural ceremony of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Labor Center is taking place in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev initiated the establishment of the OIC Labor Center with headquarters in Baku in April 2013 while receiving the heads of delegations participating in the II Conference of Labor Ministers of OIC member states in Baku.

This initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC member states.

