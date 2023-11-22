Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Secgen Urges Members To Join Labor Center Charter

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Secretary
General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein
Brahim Taha has called on all OIC member states to join the charter
of the Labor Center, Trend reports.
He spoke at the opening of the OIC Labor Center in Baku.
According to Hissein Brahim Taha, the establishment of this
facility will allow for the expansion of social and economic
realms, education, and ICT (information and communication
technologies).
"We express our appreciation to President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev for taking the initiative to establish the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation Labor Center. This center will strengthen
cooperation among OIC countries," the secretary general
remarked.
The inaugural ceremony of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) Labor Center is taking place in Baku.
President Ilham Aliyev initiated the establishment of the OIC
Labor Center with headquarters in Baku in April 2013 while
receiving the heads of delegations participating in the II
Conference of Labor Ministers of OIC member states in Baku.
This initiative was unanimously supported by the OIC member
states.
