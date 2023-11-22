Kazakhstan Plans To Increase RES Energy Generation - KEGOC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Kazakhstan intends to raise renewable energy production by 2.8 times to 15 percent of overall production by 2030, according to an independent consultant, former director of project management department of Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) Sergey Katyshev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.

"There were 148 RES facilities with a capacity of 2,400 MW in Kazakhstan on December 2022," he emphasized.

During his speech, Katyshev highlighted the main energy resources of Central Asian countries. According to him, the largest coal reserves are in Kazakhstan, gas - in Turkmenistan, hydro potential - in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel