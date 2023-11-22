Kazakhstan Plans To Increase RES Energy Generation - KEGOC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Kazakhstan
intends to raise renewable energy production by 2.8 times to 15
percent of overall production by 2030, according to an independent
consultant, former director of project management department of
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) Sergey
Katyshev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.
"There were 148 RES facilities with a capacity of 2,400 MW in
Kazakhstan on December 2022," he emphasized.
During his speech, Katyshev highlighted the main energy
resources of Central Asian countries. According to him, the largest
coal reserves are in Kazakhstan, gas - in Turkmenistan, hydro
potential - in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107469283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.