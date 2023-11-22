Azerbaijan To Chair General Assembly Of OIC Labor Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The chairmanship
of the General Assembly of the OIC (Organization of Islamic
Cooperation) Labor Center was entrusted to Azerbaijan, and Saudi
Arabia was elected as its deputy, the Azerbaijani Minister of Labor
and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the opening session of the OIC Labor
Center in Baku.
Back in April 2013, while receiving the heads of delegations
participating in the II Conference of Labor Ministers of the OIC
member countries in Baku, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev took the initiative to create an OIC Labor Center with
headquarters in Baku.
The OIC member countries unanimously endorsed this
initiative.
