Azerbaijan To Chair General Assembly Of OIC Labor Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The chairmanship of the General Assembly of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Labor Center was entrusted to Azerbaijan, and Saudi Arabia was elected as its deputy, the Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening session of the OIC Labor Center in Baku.

Back in April 2013, while receiving the heads of delegations participating in the II Conference of Labor Ministers of the OIC member countries in Baku, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took the initiative to create an OIC Labor Center with headquarters in Baku.

The OIC member countries unanimously endorsed this initiative.

