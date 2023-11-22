Armenia Declares Its Readiness For Negotiations With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with Baku, Armenian Foreign Ministry responded to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, Armenia reaffirms its political will to repair relations with Azerbaijan, as well as efforts to build peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated yesterday that Azerbaijan is prepared to hold bilateral talks with Armenia to expedite the signing of a peace treaty.

"We believe that the two countries should decide together on their future relations," the Azerbaijani ministry noted.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are responsible for the continuation of the peace process, including the choice of a mutually acceptable location or the decision to meet at the state border.

"We call on the Armenian side not to allow new unnecessary delays and hope that it will respond positively to this challenge to start negotiations as soon as possible," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

