-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia Declares Its Readiness For Negotiations With Azerbaijan


11/22/2023 3:09:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with Baku, Armenian Foreign Ministry responded to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, Armenia reaffirms its political will to repair relations with Azerbaijan, as well as efforts to build peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated yesterday that Azerbaijan is prepared to hold bilateral talks with Armenia to expedite the signing of a peace treaty.

"We believe that the two countries should decide together on their future relations," the Azerbaijani ministry noted.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are responsible for the continuation of the peace process, including the choice of a mutually acceptable location or the decision to meet at the state border.

"We call on the Armenian side not to allow new unnecessary delays and hope that it will respond positively to this challenge to start negotiations as soon as possible," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107469281

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search