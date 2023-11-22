Armenia Declares Its Readiness For Negotiations With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Yerevan is ready
to participate in negotiations with Baku, Armenian Foreign Ministry
responded to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement, Trend reports.
According to the statement, Armenia reaffirms its political will
to repair relations with Azerbaijan, as well as efforts to build
peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated yesterday that
Azerbaijan is prepared to hold bilateral talks with Armenia to
expedite the signing of a peace treaty.
"We believe that the two countries should decide together on
their future relations," the Azerbaijani ministry noted.
Azerbaijan and Armenia are responsible for the continuation of
the peace process, including the choice of a mutually acceptable
location or the decision to meet at the state border.
"We call on the Armenian side not to allow new unnecessary
delays and hope that it will respond positively to this challenge
to start negotiations as soon as possible," the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry said.
