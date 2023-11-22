Azerbaijan Holds Strong Position In Field Of Renewable Energy Sources - SOCAR

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan has a
very good position in the field of renewable energy sources, SOCAR
(State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) Vice President's Advisor Mustafa
Gurbanli said at the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Caspian
Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.
"But the key question now is where we stand in terms of
Azerbaijan and SOCAR, as the largest oil and gas company. The
government of Azerbaijan has committed to reducing greenhouse gas
emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and further cutting them by 40
percent by 2050," he reminded.
"Moreover, Azerbaijan has strategically decided to increase
renewable energy production by 30 percent by 2030. This is a
crucial decision made by the Azerbaijani government, and SOCAR, as
one of the largest companies in the region, is following the
government's pace," the official noted.
According to him, to achieve these goals, SOCAR is focusing on
three main directions.
"The first is decarbonization. We are implementing a
comprehensive decarbonization program in all the areas where we
operate. Secondly, we are investing in new types of businesses.
SOCAR collaborates with major companies in the renewable energy
sector and aims to create new businesses, such as wind, solar,
hydrogen, and carbon utilization," Gurbanli explained.
"Thirdly, it's organizational transformations. Currently, SOCAR
is in the process of transitioning, changing its structure, and
optimizing the integrated management system. These are the
directions we have chosen in our strategy: decarbonization
programs, investment in renewable energy sources and hydrogen
infrastructure aimed at electrification and transformative
programs, as well as all the advanced technologies that will help
us achieve the energy transition," he added.
The SPE Caspian Technical Conference started on November 21 in
Baku and will continue until November 23. It will bring together
global industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives
on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities
it presents.
Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in
shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized
with the assistance of SOCAR, will feature an expert-selected
high-level program, panel discussions on key issues facing the
region, and a unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil
and gas production.
The program will include an assessment of the current situation
and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service
company representatives, and government authorities in the
region.
