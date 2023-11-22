Canada's yearly consumer inflation decelerates to 3.1 percent in October

(MENAFN) In October, Canada's yearly consumer inflation decelerated to 3.1 percent, down from 3.8 percent in September, as reported by the country's statistical authority on Tuesday.



This figure came in slightly below market expectations, which had anticipated a rate of 3.2 percent. Furthermore, this rate represents a substantial slowdown from the peak of 8.1 percent observed in June, marking the highest inflation rate in 39 years.



The deceleration in annual inflation can be attributed significantly to reduced prices for gasoline, which experienced a decline of 7.8 percent in October, according to a statement from Statistics Canada.



This shift in inflationary trends underscores the dynamic nature of economic factors influencing consumer prices and reflects a noteworthy adjustment from the peak inflation levels observed earlier in the year.



"Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 3.6 percent in October, following a 3.7 percent increase in September," it also mentioned.



However, when examined on a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada registered a 0.1 percent increase in October. This aligns with market expectations but represents an acceleration from the 0.1 percent decline observed in September.



"The monthly increase was largely driven by travel tours and property taxes and other special charges," the report read. "On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.1 percent."

MENAFN22112023000045015839ID1107469279