Liberia: President Weah Holds Cabinet Meeting Wednesday

His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah will hold a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The emergency meeting will bring together the vice president, ministers, deputy and assistant ministers, heads of State Owned enterprises, commissions, and autonomous agencies.

It takes place at 11:00 AM in the parlors of the Executive Mansion.



The meeting will focus on transitional and other matters of national concern.

