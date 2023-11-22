Existing home sales in declines by 4.1 percent, reaching its lowest since August 2010

(MENAFN) Data released on Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reveals that existing home sales in the United States experienced a 4.1 percent decline in October, reaching their lowest point since August 2010.



The metric, which gauges the change in the number of existing residential buildings sold, recorded a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.79 million for the month. The revised figure for September indicated a monthly drop of 2.2 percent, with sales standing at 3.95 million.



Comparatively, October 2023 saw a substantial decrease of 14.6 percent in existing home sales when compared to the figure of 4.44 million recorded in October 2022.



These statistics highlight a notable downturn in the real estate market, emphasizing the challenges and shifts in demand within the housing sector in the specified timeframe.



"Prospective home buyers experienced another difficult month due to the persistent lack of housing inventory and the highest mortgage rates in a generation," NAR head economist Lawrence Yun stated in a declaration.



"Multiple offers, however, are still occurring, especially on starter and mid-priced homes, even as price concessions are happening in the upper end of the market," he continued.



The median price for existing-home sales in October was USD 391,800, marking a 3.4 percent rise from its October 2022 level of USD 378,800.

