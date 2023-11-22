Turkey’s main stock index opens Wednesday’s session with marginal uptick of 0.10 percent

(MENAFN) Commencing Wednesday, Turkey’s main stock index initiated trading at 8,054.80 points, marking a marginal uptick of 0.10 percent or 8.18 points in comparison to its previous closing figure.



The prior day, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index concluded at 8,046.62 points, reflecting a notable surge of 1.26 percent. This surge was accompanied by a daily trading volume of 105 billion Turkish liras (USD3.65 billion), underscoring the robust activity within the market.



As of 09:55 AM regional time (0655GMT), the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira was recorded at 28.8141. Concurrently, the euro/lira rate was registered at 31.4005, and the British pound was exchanged for 36.0585 Turkish liras.



These currency exchange rates provide a comprehensive snapshot of the financial landscape, shaping the economic dynamics within Türkiye during the specified time period.



Moreover, in the global commodities market, Brent crude oil was observed to be trading at approximately USD82.24 per barrel, indicating the prevailing trends in energy markets.



Additionally, the price of an ounce of gold was noted at USD2,002.30, further contributing to the comprehensive overview of financial indicators that influence the economic outlook both domestically and internationally.

