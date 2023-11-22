Foreign Minister, Colombian Counterpart Discuss Urgency For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman. Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Wednesday received a phone call from Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva.The discussion underscored the pressing need to halt the war on Gaza, ensure the safety of civilians, and facilitate the crucial delivery of humanitarian aid to the coastal territory.During the call, Safadi underscored the pivotal role of the international community in addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis stemming from the ongoing war.He particularly highlighted the necessity for Israel to halt its continuous and repeated violations of international law, humanitarian principles, and ethical values.