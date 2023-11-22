Draw For Haj 2024 Applicants Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will hold today an electronic draw to select successful Haj applicants out of 20,774 people who have applied to perform the Haj in 2024.

Quota allocated for Qatar by Saudi authorities is 4,400 pilgrims for the next Haj season.

After the completion of draw process, the department will inform the successful applicants through text messages (SMS). The selected candidates are required to communicate and register with the authorised Haj tour operators, and complete the next steps.

The Ministry said successful applicants must register with one of the 23 authorised Haj tour operators listed in the electronic Haj and Umrah Affairs Management System gov).

The number of applications submitted in the Haj system to perform Haj next year reached 20,774.

The Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs announced a hotline 132 for applicants and general public to make inquiries about the registration and other issues related to Haj.

Successful candidate can visit offices of Haj tour operators to check their prices and services.

The 23 authorised tour operated are: Alaqsaa for Hajj, Ansar for Hajj and Umrah, Albyan for Hajj and Umrah, Altawba for Hajj and Umrah, Al Hamadi for Hajj and Umrah, Alrukan alkhamis for Hajj, Alali for Hajj, Al-Furqan for Hajj and Umrah, Alquds for Hajj, Umrah and Tourism, Almanasik for Hajj and Umrah, Alnoor for Hajj and Umrah, Alhuda for Hajj, Alwajba for Hajj and Umrah, Hatem for Hajj and Umrah, Alarab for Hajj, Almarwa for Hajj and Umrah, Bakkah for Hajj, Lusail for Hajj and Umrah, Zamzam for Hajj and Umrah, Taiba for Hajj and Umrah, Salem Alhajri for Hajj and Umrah and Nosook for Hajj and Umrah.

The online registration for the 2024 Haj season for citizens and expatriates opened on September 20, 2023, through the ministry's website.