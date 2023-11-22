Qatar, Azerbaijan Sign Mou To Enhance Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Government of Qatar and the Government of Azerbaijan yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance joint cooperation in the fields of labour, on the sidelines of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers from November 21 to 23 2023 in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri and Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan H E Sahil Babayev.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is designed to enhance and evolve the strategy of productive collaboration between Qatar's Ministry of Labour and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

This includes a focus on sharing experiences, research, and mutual visits in areas such as labour relations, labour inspection, and occupational safety and health. It also aims to facilitate the exchange of information, visits, and experts, and to improve workforce quality.