Moehe Honours Winners Of Qatar Future Competition

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in cooperation with Microsoft Qatar, yesterday honoured the winning schools and students of the“Qatar Future” competition.

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi attended the ceremony.

The“Qatar Future” competition aimed to discover the abilities of creative school students in Qatar in creating solutions to environmental problems and in the art of designing sustainable cities, roads, and structures through the implementation of the“Minecraft Education” programme.

Fifty-nine public schools from different academic levels participated in the competition, through which students presented their creative ideas to build a sustainable city that reflects Qatar Vision 2030.

On behalf of the honorees, student Ghalia Sultan Al Humaidi from Al Khor Preparatory School for Girls expressed her pride in the competition and its role in encouraging students to submit their innovative ideas in the technology field to make Qatar more sustainable.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Al-Ruwaili and General Manager of Microsoft Qatar Lana Khalaf honoured the celebrated winners, who distinguished themselves in their performance and demonstrated their ability to innovate and design communities electronically through the implementation of the“Minecraft Education Programme”.

An E-Learning Consultant Wadha Al Marri delivered the Ministry of Education and Higher Education speech and stressed the role of these competitions in enhancing students' digital capabilities. She noted that“Minecraft Education” effectively motivates students to think innovatively about sustainability and development. She praised the partnership with Microsoft Qatar and Expo Qatar to support this initiative.

General Manager of Microsoft Qatar Lana Khalaf thanked the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Expo 2023 Doha for collaborating on this purposeful initiative and expressed her happiness with the level of creativity shown by the students.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced the competition last September and is committed to continuing to support initiatives that encourage educational innovation and develop students' digital skills.