Qatar Stresses Application Of Law To Protect Education

Doha, Qatar: Qatar affirmed its commitment to the strict application of international laws to protect education worldwide, emphasizing the necessity of having the international community take concrete actions against anyone violating international humanitarian law.

This was highlighted in a recorded speech by the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani at the first student conference of the Arab Student Association at Harvard University, held in the city of Boston, USA. The Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations pointed out that attacks on education are not merely assaults on schools, students, and teachers but rather compromising the future of communities.

She indicated that Qatar's efforts contributed to the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 75/275, designating Sept 9 of each year as an International Day to Protect Education from Attack. She added that the resolution highlights the urgent need for safe and inclusive education, particularly in conflict zones.

She discussed the ongoing attacks in Gaza during her speech, citing horrendous atrocities against civilians, including assaults on education, students, and teachers. She highlighted the shelling of UNRWA schools and the killing of students and teachers - according to United Nations reports - as a blatant violation of international law.

She noted that Palestinian children in Gaza would be unable to continue their education, given that UNRWA reported damage to more than 60 of its facilities, most of which are schools housing thousands of civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, resulting in the loss of an entire generation of youth due to Israel's brutal aggression.

Emphasizing Qatar's commitment to respecting international law, she called for peaceful conflict resolution to protect the right to education, children's rights, and youth. She praised the contribution of young people to decision-making, acknowledging their significance in shaping the present and future. She highlighted Qatar's great importance placed on education, recognizing it as a cornerstone for social and economic progress in Qatar's constitution and its National Vision 2030, acknowledging education as a key tool for promoting peace, tolerance, human rights, and sustainable development.

She said that Education City, hosting seven international universities and Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, exemplifies the country's commitment and belief in the transformative power of education. It symbolizes Qatar's dedication to creating a knowledge-based society, combining state-of-the-art facilities with innovative technologies.

In this context, she added that the Education Above All Foundation reaffirms Qatar's commitment to expanding educational opportunities globally, especially in areas where education is threatened.