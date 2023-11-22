Social Development Ministry Holds Awareness, Entertainment Activities On World Children's Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family, represented by the Family Development Department, organiSed an event entitled“Every Right For Every Child” on the occasion of World Children Day, in cooperation with the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and the Ajyal Educational Center.

This event comes within the framework of the Ministry's plans, and it pays attention to childhood and its keenness to raise them healthy and happy. It also strengthens the bond between them and the segments of Qatari society, as Qatar cares about the family and establishes a set of its rights, including the rights of every child, which preserves his right to life, health, and education. When the family is fully aware of the rights of its children, it creates a future generation that is dreamy, educated, and concerned with its family, community, and country.

Student Ibrahim Al-Mansouri recited verses from the Holy Quran, and the child Abdullah Al Bari, who won first place in the Arab Reading Challenge competition, presented the ceremony. The Ministry of Social Development and Family produced a video for this occasion in cooperation with centres concerned with children, such as Al Noor Center for the Blind, Orphans Care Center Dreama, and Al Shafallah Center. The film aims to raise awareness of the rights of children around the world regardless of their race, colour, and gender, and to guarantee their rights and protect them from diseases, violence, injustice, and discrimination.

The activities, which extended over three days from November 18 to 20, included several entertaining, awareness-raising, and interactive activities to develop the skills of children with various interests and encourage them to be creative and play as a means of learning and expression in conveying information spontaneously in Abu Ayoub Al Ansari Kindergarten and Al Jazeera Primary Academy through awareness activities and lectures in which approximately 100 children participated.

Dhabiya Al Muqbali, Director of the Family Development Department, stated the importance of this event and the rights it stipulates that seek to protect children psychologically, physically, and scientifically.

Dr. Abu Bakr Musa Abdullah, Executive Director of the Ajyal Educational Center, thanked those responsible for the success of this event, which he considered as a message that carries within it the most crucial principles and practices that the family, first, and society, second, can foster to protect all children from exposure to violence and, thus, ensuring his safety in all aspects of life.

It is worth noting that the world annually celebrates International Children's Day on November 20, which was declared in 1954 as an occasion to strengthen international interdependence, raise awareness among the world's children, and improve their well-being.