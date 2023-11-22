Qatar Airways Cargo Launches Latest Product 'Drive'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The world's leading air cargo carrier, Qatar Airways Cargo announced its latest product, Drive.

Designed to transport various types of automobiles by air, Drive caters to the unique requirements of each vehicle - be it regular cars, vintage cars, premium or luxury models, new cars and sports cars. It underscores the carrier's commitment to delivering meticulous solutions for both personal and commercial vehicles.

Miguel Rodriguez Moreno, Head of Cargo Products said:“Drive exemplifies our unwavering commitment to precision and customer centricity. With this product, we combine technical proficiency, experienced teams and charter solutions to offer a tailored experience for the transportation of automobiles. We take pride in our expert and dedicated teams who have been involved in transporting vehicles for several years including vehicles for many global racing events. Our rigorous and meticulously designed training ensures that our dedicated staff follow handling protocols diligently at every stage of the journey.”

Drive offers customers the ability to move different types of high value vehicles with engine and wheels in a safe and efficient manner, on the airline's freighters and passenger flights to more than 160 belly-hold and over 70 freighter destinations as well as to those destinations that are not part of its scheduled services. The Drive product is equipped to offer full or part-charters catering to the airline customers' requests, and ensuring that even the most unique and exclusive automobiles are transported with the utmost care.

The airline's specialist teams from Special Loads, Dangerous Goods, Operations, Charters and its Loadmasters collaborate to offer the optimal loadability and cost-effective solutions for all vehicles being transported.