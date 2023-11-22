Qatar Tourism Attends Web Summit Lisbon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism attended Web Summit 2023, which took place in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 13 to 16. One of the largest technology conferences in the world, the summit provided Qatar Tourism with a platform to connect with leaders in the technology industry who are due to attend the next five editions of Web Summit in Qatar, marking the event's debut in the MENA region.

Scheduled to run from February 26 to 29, 2024, the first edition of Web Summit Qatar will connect the tech world in growing ecosystems across the Middle East, Africa and India, in addition to its established presence in Europe, North America, South America and Asia. Over the next five years, Web Summit Qatar will create new opportunities for thousands of international investors and industry leaders to connect, network and create a future that is driven by innovation.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, said:“The State of Qatar's developed infrastructure, including its airport and growing network of international flights, as well as the expansions that have taken place in the country's hospitality sector, all form a strong foundation to Qatar's appeal as a destination for major business events. Business visitors in Qatar will get to experience our inspiring architecture, unique traditional souqs and world-class museums, as well as cuisines ranging from local and traditional fare to modern and international gastronomy –all under first-class hospitality.”

With state-of-the-art facilities, seamless public transportation networks, open tourism visa policies and a strategic central location, Qatar has a strong track record of hosting major events and conferences.