WHO head reports death of one employee in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that one of its workers was murdered in the Gaza Strip together with her family members.



"Our young @WHOoPt (World Health Organization office in the occupied Palestinian territory) colleague Dima Alhaj was tragically killed alongside her 6-month old baby, her husband and 2 brothers," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on social media, adding "my colleagues and I are devastated."



He stressed that several other family members who were taking shelter in the same home were murdered as well, without giving further specifics of how the family passed away or who was accountable.



"I have no words to describe our grief," he stated, continuing an overall of 108 employees from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been murdered in the besieged enclave since October 7.



"This horror must end. All humanitarians and civilians must be protected. Ceasefire. NOW.”



Israel has hurled persistent air and ground strikes in the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



Death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israel’s attacks has risen to 14,128, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave declared on Tuesday.



“The victims include over 5,840 children and 3,920 women,” the ministry also mentioned in a report.

MENAFN22112023000045015839ID1107469214