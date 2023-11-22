Turkey clinches first place in Group D in EURO 2024 after 1-1 draw over Wales

(MENAFN) In the EURO 2024 qualifiers group stage, Turkey, having already secured qualification, clinched the top spot in Group D by playing to a 1-1 draw against Wales on Tuesday.



The match, held at Cardiff City Stadium, saw hosts Wales take an early lead with Neco Williams' precise low shot finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. However, despite their initial advantage, Wales couldn't maintain their position at the forefront of the match.



The turning point came in the 70th minute when Yusuf Yazici, through a skillfully executed penalty kick, secured the equalizer for Türkiye.



This pivotal goal not only denied Wales their qualifying aspirations but also solidified Turkey’s position at the summit of Group D with a total of 17 points. The draw against Wales ultimately proved sufficient for Turkey to emerge as the leaders of the group.



In a parallel development on the same day, Croatia secured their place in EURO 2024 by defeating Armenia 1-0, accumulating a total of 16 points in Group D.



This victory ensured Croatia's qualification for the prestigious tournament, adding another team from Group D to the list of EURO 2024 participants.



As a result of winning Group D, Turkey is set to participate in the EURO 2024 draws from pot 2, eagerly anticipating the tournament's next stages with their strong qualification performance in the group stage.

