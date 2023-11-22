Italy secures qualification for EURO 2024 after drawing with Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Monday, Italy managed to secure the qualification card for the 2024 EURO after securing a draw against Ukraine in a crucial game to determine the second qualified team in group C.



Both teams were unable to score the goal to win the match for 90 minutes at Leverkusen’s Bay Arena.



After managing to gain 14 points in the previous matches, the two Italy and Ukraine were six points below Group C forefront England, who had already secured their qualification to the 2024 EURO.



North Macedonia managed to get the fourth place after collecting eight points.



Türkiye, Spain, Scotland, France, England, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Hungary, Slovakia, Albania, Denmark, Czech Republic, Italy Slovenia in addition to Germany which are going to host the 2024 EURO have qualified for the tournament.



Monday’s results:



Group C:



North Macedonia vs. England: 1-1

Ukraine vs. Italy: 0-0



Group E:

Albania vs. Faroe Island: 0-0

Czech Republic vs. Moldova: 3-0



Group H:

Northern Ireland vs. Denmark: 2-0

San Marino vs. Finland: 1-2

Slovenia vs. Kazakhstan: 2-1

