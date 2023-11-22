USGS reports over 6 magnitude earthquakes in Indonesia, Vanuatu

(MENAFN) Both Indonesia as well as Vanuatu were struck by a powerful earthquake on Wednesday, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey.



The above mentioned earthquake was reported to be at a power of 6.0 magnitude which impacted the Halmahera district which is located in Indonesia and at a depth of 119.2 kilometers (nearly 74 miles), as reported by the United States Geological Survey.



Soon before Vanuatu that is located in the South Pacific Ocean was also struck by a strong earthquake reported to be 6.7 magnitude.



The disastrous earthquake, with its epicenter in Port-Olry which is a village in Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu, hit the nation in early morning, according to what was mentioned in reports by the United States Geological Survey.



the United States Geological Survey said that Its depth was recorded at almost 10 kilometers (nearly 6 miles).



No deaths were recorded from neither of the two nations.

MENAFN22112023000045015839ID1107469188