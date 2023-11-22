Italian foreign minister supports migration agreement with Albania

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Italian foreign minister supported the nation’s migration agreement with Albania, declaring it is not akin to the UK's Rwanda strategy.



Addressing the parliament, Antonio Tajani stated that the administration is going to display a bill in parliament to approve the deal it has reached with Tirana to establish migrant centers in Albania.



Tajani stated that two centers are going to be found in Albania under the deal and less than 3,000 migrants are going to be taken at them simultaneously, a local news outlet mentioned in its report.



"Today's debate (on the agreement) and the vote at the end of it demonstrate that if there were any need, our government has never shied away from dialogue and parliamentary scrutiny, especially on issues of such importance," he stressed.



He specified that exclusively migrants rescued at sea by Italian authorities will be transported to the facilities in Albania, indicating that individuals saved by NGO-operated vessels or those who arrive on Italian land are not covered by the agreement.



"It will not be possible to tow the barges of the smugglers, nor will it be possible to direct boats run by non-governmental organizations to Albania...The migrants will have exactly the same treatment as foreseen under Italian and European regulations," he noted.



Tajani also highlighted that there is no "outsourcing of the processing of asylum applications" to a third nation.



"This protocol is not comparable with the agreement between the UK and Rwanda," he also mentioned.

